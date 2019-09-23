Reaves W H & Company Decreased By $2.01 Million Its Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Holding; Sysco (SYY) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 49,050 shares as Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 1.04 million shares with $43.22M value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Bp Plc Spons Adr now has $132.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.15 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS GEARING TO DROP IN REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 11/04/2018 – Wellington.Scoop: BP gives rescue boat to Capital Coast Callout Squad; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -1.88% below currents $78.68 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. See Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Rating: Underweight Initiates Coverage On

04/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 698,703 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

More important recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $40.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 24.59 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 171 shares in its portfolio. New England & Inc has 10,254 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.28% or 14,229 shares in its portfolio. Investment Ser Of America has 3,120 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Old Natl Financial Bank In has invested 0.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 32,299 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn reported 447,353 shares or 4.38% of all its holdings. 28,360 are held by Cipher Cap Lp. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 21,910 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 32,755 are held by Somerset Com. Jnba stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 31.20% above currents $38.72 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) stake by 391,688 shares to 446,338 valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,648 shares and now owns 154,917 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 12.91 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.