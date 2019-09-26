Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $20.18 Million; Stock Price Declined; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increases Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 142,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.07M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 1.69M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 262,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 949,064 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 3.35M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 33,500 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 477,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 959,608 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $106.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 74,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 313,595 shares. 184,892 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wealthcare Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 1,391 shares. Old Point And Fincl N A has 53,291 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Oarsman Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,498 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.04% or 1,669 shares. Alberta Invest Management Corp invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St James Inv Ltd Llc holds 599,079 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 104,813 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 1,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 3,663 shares. Windsor Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 2,799 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

