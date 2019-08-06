Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Position in Delta Airlines (DAL) by $1.06 Million; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 19.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 20,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 862,803 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56M, up from 842,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 2.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were reported by Blume Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 29,561 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 36,203 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 1,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telemus Lc has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Glenmede Communication Na holds 967,337 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Usca Ria Limited Liability Com reported 81,999 shares. Guyasuta Advisors reported 4,000 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Lc holds 0.2% or 8,709 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 103,592 shares. 1.04 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Vident Advisory owns 0.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 68,588 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $115.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 29,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,060 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by West W Gilbert.

