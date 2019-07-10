Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Position in Hess (HES) by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holds Position in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 21,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 47,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 1.66 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 321.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 2,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.24M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 775.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. $8.87M worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by HESS JOHN B. The insider Turner Michael R sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012. Slentz Andrew P sold 2,684 shares worth $143,326.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 1.43 million shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $71.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI) by 32,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 256 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 27,745 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Focused Wealth Management owns 494 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 1.04M shares. Cibc Incorporated owns 49,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 551,758 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 230,140 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 30,116 shares. 33,868 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Strs Ohio has invested 0.22% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 63,692 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.01% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Incorporated reported 14,350 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

