Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Nisource Com (NI) as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Longview Asset Management Upped General Dynamics (GD) Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 402,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 3.98 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 941,661 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 391,790 were reported by Fil. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.59 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 382,480 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 13,614 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mackay Shields Llc has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 54,981 shares. 54,038 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 32,305 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 47,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.02% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Amer Inc reported 30,244 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares to 9,715 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 133,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Texas Yale Cap owns 18,886 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Comml Bank Na has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,473 shares. 23,859 are held by Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 28,150 shares. Caprock Grp Inc has 2,090 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). New York-based Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legacy Private Trust Com holds 16,806 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv Inc has 259 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Commerce holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1,415 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). City stated it has 1,078 shares.