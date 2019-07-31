Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Its Ameren Com (AEE) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hillman Co Lifted Its Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (AEE) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,850 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 38,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 515,945 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $24.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1874.15. About 3.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Vermont owns 14,524 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Jw Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 19,627 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 52,820 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 179 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,584 shares. Pictet North America Advisors invested in 1.07% or 4,002 shares. 3,514 are owned by Verition Fund Ltd. Baillie Gifford Commerce has 8.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glaxis Cap Management Lc holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,032 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communication holds 2,750 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. 7,501 were accumulated by Assetmark. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 258 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 10,264 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 619,682 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 4.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 84,588 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Munster Talks Growth Outlook For Amazon, Google – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Offers A Rare Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 26,582 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 40,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 8,256 were accumulated by Captrust Finance. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 1.15 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 8,364 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 109,017 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3,758 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 12,500 are held by Griffin Asset. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 3,488 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.