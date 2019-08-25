Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Nisource Com (NI) Holding; Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS) Sentiment Is 1.3

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Nisource Inc Com (NI) stake by 18.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 402,369 shares as Nisource Inc Com (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 1.81 million shares with $51.89 million value, down from 2.21M last quarter. Nisource Inc Com now has $10.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 1.96 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018

Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 61 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 47 reduced and sold equity positions in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 7.88 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 51,700 shares. Northern Trust holds 4.59M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cetera Advisor Limited Com reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com stated it has 44,846 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.47 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5.63M were reported by Jennison Limited Com. Hsbc Public reported 254,284 shares stake. Fil Limited invested in 0.02% or 391,790 shares. Intl Group Incorporated invested in 167,236 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 12,696 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 5.92 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Carroll has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) stake by 205,525 shares to 947,348 valued at $52.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 133,291 shares and now owns 660,774 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -1.79% below currents $29.02 stock price. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.56% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. for 129,845 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn owns 43,838 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.81% invested in the company for 6,702 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 21,490 shares.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $981.61 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 25.13 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.

