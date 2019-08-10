Reaves W H & Company Position in Nisource Com (NI) Trimmed by $11.27 Million as Stock Rose; Salzhauer Michael Position in Banc Of California (BANC) Has Boosted by $317,603

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 24,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 117,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 92,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 212,290 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC)

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 402,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 3.16 million shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (NYSE:KSU) by 36,917 shares to 46,617 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 30,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).