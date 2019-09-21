Reaves W H & Company Holding In Southwest Gas Com (SWX) Was Has Lifted; Rwwm Has Cut Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake by $2.53 Million

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 29,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 45,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (SWX) by 149.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 183,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 306,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.45M, up from 122,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 535,858 shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Gas: Unique Utility With Dual Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Rhumbline Advisers has 165,935 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 56,995 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 6,716 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 8,593 shares. Art Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.06% or 11,572 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 7,954 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 341 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 94,705 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 59,440 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0% or 3,945 shares. 8,653 are held by Profund Advsrs. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 4,000 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 49,050 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $43.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,414 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 12,933 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 118,627 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 68,928 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 13,483 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Commerce invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 100,484 shares. Burney stated it has 43,370 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 10,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 710,503 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 4,493 shares. Prns Gru Holdg Ag invested in 5.1% or 480,109 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 30,378 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.