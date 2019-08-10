Reaves W H & Company Stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) Cut by $20.99 Million; Renaissance Technologies Cut Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding by $8.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 130,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The hedge fund held 228,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 359,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 211,606 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 169,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.36 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 771,143 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 8,659 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 36 shares. Natixis accumulated 10,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Barr E S & Co invested 0.14% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Whitnell has invested 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Advsr Asset Inc reported 23,035 shares. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% or 194,328 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bancorp And Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 194,309 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 49,502 shares. Moreover, Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 1,850 shares. 10,575 are owned by Sit Inv Assocs Incorporated. Regions Corporation reported 5,073 shares. D E Shaw And Communications reported 441,098 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 120,046 shares in its portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 86,500 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.94 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (NYSE:SWX) by 10,000 shares to 122,704 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 4,528 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 1.3% stake. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 200,804 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 52,100 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. James Rech owns 1,850 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 224,349 shares. Aspen Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 2,163 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls invested in 3,010 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Quantbot LP accumulated 19,187 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 524 are held by Guardian Life Insur Company Of America. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.12% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 8,122 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.08% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Griffin Asset has 55,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.23% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Invesco Limited reported 0.07% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. On Tuesday, May 7 SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 2,000 shares.