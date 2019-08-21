Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Southwest Gas Com (SWX) Stake; Profund Advisors Has Cut By $912,250 Its Exelon (EXC) Holding

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 20.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 18,245 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 70,909 shares with $3.56 million value, down from 89,154 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 468,358 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Southwest Gas Corp Com (SWX) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Southwest Gas Corp Com (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 122,704 shares with $10.09 million value, up from 112,704 last quarter. Southwest Gas Corp Com now has $4.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 10,977 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 265 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 8,648 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 88,057 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Congress Asset Mgmt Commerce Ma holds 0.03% or 31,652 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 792 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 77,315 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 6,432 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 557,320 shares. Renaissance Limited Com has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 51,855 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 307 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 228,687 shares. Sei Company holds 65,502 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 30,583 shares to 516,188 valued at $66.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) stake by 588,001 shares and now owns 623,234 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Capital Research Global Investors has 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co reported 300 shares. 41,942 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co. Cls Investments has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.13% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd owns 0.79% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 71,795 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 220,165 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 46,129 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 424 shares. 7,816 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co. 11,428 are held by Mairs And Pwr Incorporated. 1.49M are held by Bessemer Gp. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.72% stake. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Profund Advisors Llc increased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 3,515 shares to 10,524 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 11,667 shares and now owns 83,332 shares. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 12.46% above currents $45.26 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $50 target.