Reaves W H & Company Decreased Its Position in Hess (HES) by $812,700; Polygon Management LTD Boosted Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) by $729,246 as Valuation Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 13,205 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, down from 26,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 2.66M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 463,367 shares traded or 17.99% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech holds 231,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 295 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1,500 shares. 22,086 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 10,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Management owns 49,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 10,311 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.65% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 67,204 shares stake. 304,742 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.01% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 39,347 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 131,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 62,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,648 shares to 154,917 shares, valued at $78.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 357,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.