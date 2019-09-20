Reaves W H & Company Has Boosted Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding by $2.27 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Raised Its Holding by $3.22 Million

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 22.87M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 11,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 722,202 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.95M, up from 711,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 2.08 million shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inc reported 4,943 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il invested in 0.08% or 3,142 shares. South State Corp has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,062 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sector Pension Board has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 222,649 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 8,923 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance has 18,410 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank owns 145,222 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com invested in 1.92% or 65,201 shares. Schaller Group Inc has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 1,999 shares. Eqis Cap invested in 2,853 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 12,900 shares to 13,205 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 36,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,338 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.