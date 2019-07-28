Reaves W H & Company Lowered By $17.51 Million Its Williams Cos Com (WMB) Stake; Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (KPFS) Shorts Increased By 46.15%

Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:KPFS) had an increase of 46.15% in short interest. KPFS’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 46.15% from 1,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 5 days are for Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:KPFS)’s short sellers to cover KPFS’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 498 shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) stake by 26.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 625,505 shares as Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 1.76 million shares with $50.65M value, down from 2.39 million last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Com now has $30.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of $316.55 million. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales divisions. It has a 24.49 P/E ratio. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.