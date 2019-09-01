Reaves W H & Company Has Increased Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake; PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (PTTCF) SI Decreased By 3.32%

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) stake by 16.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 49,848 shares as Eog Res Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 355,278 shares with $33.82 million value, up from 305,430 last quarter. Eog Res Inc Com now has $41.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Com owns 71,671 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.01% or 3,110 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Int Investors has 1.32% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32.26 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 24,501 were reported by Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd. Cs Mckee LP holds 2.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 271,867 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.46% or 87,200 shares. Crestwood Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.39% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ameritas Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 37,081 shares. Waddell Reed reported 744,163 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership reported 32,882 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated reported 0.03% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.88’s average target is 46.76% above currents $74.19 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) stake by 17,000 shares to 21,850 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) stake by 337,385 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

