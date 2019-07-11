Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position; Nanovibronix (NAOV) Sellers Increased By 2.41% Their Shorts

Nanovibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) had an increase of 2.41% in short interest. NAOV’s SI was 8,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.41% from 8,300 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Nanovibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s short sellers to cover NAOV’s short positions. The SI to Nanovibronix Inc’s float is 0.99%. It closed at $2.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 5.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 30,583 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 516,188 shares with $66.07 million value, down from 546,771 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $56.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 202,005 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NanoVibronix Announces Rescheduling of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NanoVibronix Announces Presentation of PainShield(R) to HCPCS Workgroup at CMS – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoVibronix Signs with Exclusive Distributor in Switzerland for UroShield® – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NanoVibronix Announces Planned Launch of CBD Patch and Cream for PainShield® Designed to Amplify Therapeutic Effect – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NanoVibronix Announces Planned Launch Of CBD Patch, Cream – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target wound healing and pain therapy. The company has market cap of $11.72 million. The Company’s products include WoundShield, a patch therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing; PainShield, a disposable patch therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and UroShield, an ultrasound product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) stake by 305,800 shares to 650,000 valued at $40.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southwest Gas Corp Com (NYSE:SWX) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 122,704 shares. Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Gru invested in 14,689 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Private Harbour Invest Counsel Lc has invested 1.38% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 1.32M shares. Factory Mutual Com stated it has 391,624 shares. Nomura Asset Com has 136,439 shares. 2,637 were reported by Cibc Inc. Argent Trust reported 15,995 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Llc holds 198,001 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta has 95,281 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Cap Intll Sarl invested 0.49% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Vantage Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.78% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 14.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.