Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Its Equinix Com New (EQIX) Position; Morningstar (MORN)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Equinix Inc Com New (EQIX) stake by 33.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 38,236 shares as Equinix Inc Com New (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 153,269 shares with $69.46M value, up from 115,033 last quarter. Equinix Inc Com New now has $47.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $565.91. About 253,365 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Morningstar Inc (MORN) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 91 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 82 sold and reduced stakes in Morningstar Inc. The funds in our database now have: 17.57 million shares, up from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morningstar Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 63 Increased: 62 New Position: 29.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It has a 39.76 P/E ratio. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. for 67,734 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 160,581 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 1.64 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.89 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 56,175 shares to 1.09M valued at $47.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 29,481 shares and now owns 711,060 shares. American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $544.50’s average target is -3.78% below currents $565.91 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $56000 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

