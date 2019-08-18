Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Holding in T (TMUS) by $1.78 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut by $406,341 Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 25,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 823,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.88 million, up from 797,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28,236 shares to 341,344 shares, valued at $20.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,750 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T).

