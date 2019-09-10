Reaves W H & Company Lowered Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by $3.47 Million as Share Price Declined; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Value Rose While Corvex Management LP Increased Position

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 6.15M shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 22,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 125,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, down from 148,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 897,141 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street pushed down by weak data, trade worries – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Due To Extraordinary Demand Aerosmith Announces 15 Additional Dates For Their Las Vegas Residency “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD” At Park MGM – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Springfield bullish despite falling short of projected revenue – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 20,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 13,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 399,512 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc invested in 383,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Conning holds 8,260 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 170,500 shares. Aperio stated it has 179,209 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 203,000 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,942 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,470 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc reported 136,198 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 357,102 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. 800,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 60,304 shares to 232,100 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 52,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iran Escalation, Fed Or China Deal Could Drive Oil Higher Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $347.36 million for 15.47 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.