Reaves W H & Company Holding In Telus Com (TU) Was Has Increased; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $3.52 Million

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 22,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.47 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 293.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.06M, up from 487,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 437,571 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 8,428 shares to 26,928 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 41,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls In-Line at 156K, Slowing from 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bancorporation Mi stated it has 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd accumulated 26,755 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 9,052 shares. Horan Capital Llc invested in 0.02% or 194 shares. 1,991 were accumulated by Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Boltwood Management accumulated 5,800 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 11,039 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsr Limited. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,268 shares. Caprock stated it has 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nomura holds 622,102 shares. Blackrock accumulated 30.59M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tarbox Family Office holds 162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Bank invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) by 55,927 shares to 188,741 shares, valued at $23.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 54,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,724 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Buy: Telus (USA) or Rogers Communications (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.