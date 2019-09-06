Reaves W H & Company Has Boosted Its Union Pac Com (UNP) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted By $2.61 Million Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 228.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 53,366 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 76,745 shares with $3.83M value, up from 23,379 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 1.02 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 133,291 shares as Union Pac Corp Com (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 660,774 shares with $110.48 million value, up from 527,483 last quarter. Union Pac Corp Com now has $117.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 3.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $49,302 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, August 9.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 14,322 shares to 22,036 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 14,550 shares and now owns 57,468 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Associate has 0.13% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,852 shares. 645,737 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 433,264 shares stake. Thomas White Int has invested 0.14% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 12,366 shares. Greenlight stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru Incorporated (Ca) reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 532 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc accumulated 140 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 242,565 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 168,796 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 239,210 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 24.97% above currents $50.95 stock price. Voya Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 31,605 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa holds 2,387 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,028 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Intact Management Inc holds 0.24% or 40,100 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 502,566 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3.30M shares. Bath Savings has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dorsey Whitney Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,279 shares. 9,066 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6.56M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com, Missouri-based fund reported 6,338 shares. James Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 10 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt invested in 10,227 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 172,528 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) stake by 588,001 shares to 623,234 valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 21,850 shares. Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 10.23% above currents $166.13 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4.