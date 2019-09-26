Reaves W H & Company Decreased Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 73,595 shares as Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 1.49M shares with $62.80 million value, down from 1.56M last quarter. Comcast Corp Class A now has $204.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 12.77 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 18 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold equity positions in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.66 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 12.15% above currents $44.94 stock price. Comcast had 19 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) stake by 19,880 shares to 296,290 valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) stake by 10,705 shares and now owns 562,554 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 908,413 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce & Communication accumulated 201,105 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0.01% or 140,151 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 19,250 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 87,600 shares. Pnc Service has 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bragg Advsrs Inc owns 154,855 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd owns 50,053 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 30,104 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 390,359 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6.53M shares. Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4.43M shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 49,594 shares. Welch Gru Limited owns 3,914 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 132,412 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 205,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Stratford Consulting Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,868 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $226.40 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.