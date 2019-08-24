Reaves W H & Company Increases Stake in Transcanada (TRP); Lenox Wealth Management Increased Its Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Stake by $650,433

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 72,356 shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC SSC 1Q NET 30.1M YUAN VS LOSS OF 1.35B YUAN YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 20/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 26/03/2018 – SINOPEC RETAIL BOARD UNDECIDED ON TIME AND PLACE FOR IPO: HUANG; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIE-A SUSPENDS TRADING IN SHANGHAI: 600871 CH; 20/04/2018 – Platts: Sinopec hikes East China butadiene price for second time this week Friday; 07/03/2018 – Platts: Sinopec raises East China butadiene offers by 3% on tight supply concerns

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 344,886 shares to 704,701 shares, valued at $50.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 176,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,812 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares to 39 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).