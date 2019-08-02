Reaves W H & Company Boosted By $684,000 Its Pinnacle West Cap Com (PNW) Holding; Last Week Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Essential Energy (TSE:ESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essential Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Altacorp given on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. See Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $0.35 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $0.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $0.65 Maintain

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 7,200 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 376,696 shares with $36.01 million value, up from 369,496 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com now has $10.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.84. About 433,352 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company has market cap of $45.39 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Coil Well Service and Downhole Tools & Rentals. It currently has negative earnings. The Essential Coil Well Service segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, service rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.32. About 2,500 shares traded. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

