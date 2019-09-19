Reaves W H & Company Upped Its Holding in Telus Com (TU) by $35.51 Million as Valuation Declined; Landec (LNDC) Position Has Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 49,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 402,725 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, up from 353,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 75,500 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 959,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.59 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 143,420 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 52,330 shares. John G Ullman Assoc has 0.66% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, Palouse Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 19,196 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Lc has 1% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 416,292 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 574,995 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,636 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 113,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 20,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 0% or 2,282 shares in its portfolio. 839,900 were reported by Counselors Of Maryland Llc. Nwq Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.42 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 16,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 99,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 39,829 shares to 243,021 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,100 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

