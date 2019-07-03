Reaves W H & Company Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $2.74 Million as Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $28.88 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.04 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 52,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,825 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 163,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 216,332 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $523.40M for 22.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $115.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 56,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.