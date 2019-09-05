Reaves W H & Company Increased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Stake By $3.78 Million; KB Home (KBH) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 1.57% above currents $28.69 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 30,258 shares as Sempra Energy Com (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 1.17 million shares with $147.53M value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. Sempra Energy Com now has $39.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 829,316 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 185,670 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 180,116 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc reported 143,983 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated reported 15,526 shares stake. Prudential Fin accumulated 0.02% or 424,814 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability reported 16,541 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.03% or 24,609 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 3.22 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 7,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advent Cap Management De has 7,102 shares. Jane Street Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 2,622 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 765,810 shares.

The stock increased 3.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.29 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -2.08% below currents $144 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR) stake by 10,000 shares to 21,200 valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 29,481 shares and now owns 711,060 shares. Evergy Inc Com was reduced too.