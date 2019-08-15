Reaves W H & Company Lifted Its Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) Holding; Invacare (IVC) SI Increased By 3.03%

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) stake by 39.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 32,245 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 114,148 shares with $10.21M value, up from 81,903 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co Com now has $65.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 145,157 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) had an increase of 3.03% in short interest. IVC’s SI was 7.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.03% from 7.31M shares previously. With 406,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s short sellers to cover IVC’s short positions. The SI to Invacare Corporation’s float is 23.5%. The stock decreased 7.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 63,500 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC)

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 10.26% above currents $90.51 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CNI in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) stake by 17,000 shares to 21,850 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) stake by 337,385 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Hauled Record Grain Volumes In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CSX And Canadian National To Form New Intermodal Service – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invacare EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invacare Corp (IVC) CEO Matt Monaghan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insulet and Invacare among healthcare gainers; Endo International and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Invacare Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

