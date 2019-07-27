Reaves W H & Company Lifted Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stake By $6.03 Million; Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 47.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 316,700 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock rose 7.93%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 978,557 shares with $57.59 million value, up from 661,857 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $96.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 1.22M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis Ventur; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO calls for ‘United Nations of the mining world’; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 130,983 shares as Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP)’s stock rose 10.53%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 2.08M shares with $96.88 million value, up from 1.95 million last quarter. Nextera Energy Partners Lp now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 169,200 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) earned “Hold” rating by Investec on Friday, February 8. Argus Research maintained Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 12 to “Buy”.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) stake by 734,807 shares to 774,876 valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 663,354 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Far Pt Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 259,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 446,218 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 9,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 1,965 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma accumulated 1.30 million shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Commerce reported 1.01M shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 28,712 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 4,465 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 34,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 216,018 are owned by Advisory Rech Inc. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,675 shares. Illinois-based First Lp has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 4 to “Outperform”. Macquarie Research maintained NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 1 report.

