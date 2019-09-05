Reaves W H & Company Stake in T (TMUS) Raised by $1.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Tig Advisors Boosted Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 25,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 823,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.88M, up from 797,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 230,495 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 262,633 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Co accumulated 20,855 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 47.09M shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Davenport Company Llc reported 104,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 144,348 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc owns 281,849 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 0% or 13,494 shares. Whittier Trust Company, California-based fund reported 111 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 58,832 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 88,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap owns 12,857 shares. State Street Corporation owns 19.66 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 7,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Aperio Grp Inc Lc owns 1.22 million shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth ends consent solicitation for outstanding notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Texas joining states’ lawsuit dims Sprint/T-Mobile merger odds – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $115.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,344 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited has invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Capital World Investors has 0.3% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Thornburg Inv Inc accumulated 1.34M shares. Amp Cap Limited invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.27% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 2.37 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Swiss Bank owns 1.23M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 3,181 shares. Advsr Cap Management Ltd has 45,151 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp owns 29,493 shares. Quaker Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 455,724 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Highstreet Asset reported 4,281 shares stake. Bluecrest Limited holds 0.01% or 4,046 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 53,291 shares stake.