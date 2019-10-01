Reaves W H & Company Position in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Upped by $963,300 as Stock Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (OXY) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 19,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 296,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 276,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33M shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 137,470 shares. Victory invested in 0.03% or 287,910 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 26,393 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Founders Secs Ltd holds 0.2% or 12,100 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 28,489 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 19,922 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 4,182 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 719,649 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 100,123 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amer Tru Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 71,598 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 1.60 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 39,586 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $155.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,205 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million.

