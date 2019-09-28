Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Position in Williams Cos Com (WMB) by $11.69 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Fagan Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $370,440 as Stock Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 735 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 417,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 34,351 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $101.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 166,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (NYSE:SWX).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 6.60M shares. Barnett And invested in 0.16% or 9,944 shares. Morgan Stanley has 11.33M shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.1% or 34,276 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp holds 1.80 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 0.33% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.59 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 134.86 million shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,034 shares. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 278,566 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Jnba Advisors stated it has 1,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 158,261 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 96,776 were accumulated by Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

