Reaves W H & Company Lowered By $31.14 Million Its Ppl Com (PPL) Stake; Eplus (PLUS) Sentiment Is 0.97

Eplus Inc (PLUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 69 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 71 reduced and sold their stock positions in Eplus Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 12.23 million shares, down from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eplus Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 57 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Ppl Corp Com (PPL) stake by 51.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 1.00 million shares as Ppl Corp Com (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 962,616 shares with $30.55M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Ppl Corp Com now has $21.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40

Thb Asset Management holds 1.48% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. for 115,368 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 185,753 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 799,701 shares.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology services and products, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Financing. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) stake by 30,258 shares to 1.17 million valued at $147.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 52,775 shares and now owns 215,825 shares. Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 0.19% or 25,000 shares. 2,079 were accumulated by Guardian Life Com Of America. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 41,768 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Co invested in 0% or 73 shares. Piedmont Invest stated it has 11,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Veritable LP owns 12,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Voya Inv Management invested in 336,124 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tower Bridge owns 8,206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 1.77 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 34,552 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 3.42 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.50M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.98% above currents $29.55 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.