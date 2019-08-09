Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Its Cms Energy Com (CMS) Holding; Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 24 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold equity positions in Enterprise GP Holdings LP. The funds in our database now own: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enterprise GP Holdings LP in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) stake by 27.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 205,525 shares as Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 947,348 shares with $52.62 million value, up from 741,823 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp Com now has $17.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 717,252 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: The CMS has finalized a rule giving Medicare Advantage plans a 3.4% pay hike in 2019.…; 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes

More notable recent EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companyâ€™s stock suspended, to be delisted from NYSE – Houston Business Journal” on May 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EP Energy Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets Friday, May 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “EP Energy Corp. (EPE) Receives NYSE Continued Listing Notice – StreetInsider.com” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning over low stock price – Houston Business Journal” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EP Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 17/05/2018 – EP Energy Announces Offering of its Senior Secured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP – ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO WILL BE NET DEBT FREE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE GROUP LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$128.4 MLN VS LOSS OF HK$82.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EP Energy to Host First Quarter Results Webcast on May 9; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Group Deploys Proprietary Asset Tracking & Dispatch Software “Star” to Lower Costs and Increase Margins; 17/05/2018 – EP ENERGY LLC – CO AND ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 80.1 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Announces Letter of Intent to Divest the Business of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering; 28/03/2018 – CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE GROUP LTD 1143.HK – FY REVENUE HK$662.2 MLN VS HK$748.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENTERPRISE GROUP ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO DIVEST THE BUSINESS OF CALGARY TUNNELLING & HORIZONTAL AUGERING

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.04 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,166 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 807,703 shares. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 233,234 shares. Regions Financial Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 22,336 were accumulated by Profund Ltd. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co holds 3.23 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 113,530 shares. Putnam Ltd Company invested in 157,882 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 184,453 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mirador Capital Prns Lp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.08% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 5,711 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.15 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).