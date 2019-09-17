Reaves W H & Company Maintains Position in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE); Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Grace & White Upped Position by $369,397 as Stock Value Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 21,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.13 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 1.85 million shares traded or 100.23% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Enerplus Corporation (ERF) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 52,771 shares as the company's stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 347,318 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 294,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 1.72M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $437.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. SHAW RUTH G also bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Tuesday, May 7.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A by 1.54 million shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $113.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 63,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,805 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

