Reaves W H & Company Upped Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding; Eastman Kodak Companynew (KODK) Shorts Lowered By 8.59%

Eastman Kodak Companynew (NYSE:KODK) had a decrease of 8.59% in short interest. KODK’s SI was 4.47M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.59% from 4.89M shares previously. With 248,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Eastman Kodak Companynew (NYSE:KODK)’s short sellers to cover KODK’s short positions. The SI to Eastman Kodak Companynew’s float is 13.24%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 50,454 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has declined 26.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER $50 MLN YEAR ON YEAR COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Unit 4Q Rev $261M, Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Shres Up 14% After Hours to $5.6; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – SEES 2018 OPERATIONAL EBITDA OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO KODK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Business Has Been Hurt by Industry Price Pressure, Aluminum Costs, Industry Slowdow; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak Office) – Finger Lakes Region

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 11,142 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 722,202 shares with $147.95 million value, up from 711,060 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $113.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.44 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It has a 0.65 P/E ratio. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Eastman Kodak Company shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 11.93% less from 24.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,127 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 43,200 shares. 22,623 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Northern Trust Corp invested in 227,693 shares. Alberta Corp invested in 0.01% or 260,947 shares. 13,330 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 7,500 shares. 71,189 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 79,567 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 3,525 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,601 activity. 21,612 Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) shares with value of $45,601 were bought by Engelberg Jeffrey D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 153,074 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 6,049 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 2,056 shares. Silvercrest Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,153 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4,470 shares. Sit Invest reported 90,800 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt invested 0.82% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). L S Advisors invested in 0.78% or 29,016 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 31,764 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 3,125 shares. Wisconsin-based Convergence Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Main Street Research Ltd Liability Com accumulated 99,529 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -1.46% below currents $233.59 stock price. NextEra Energy had 16 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $223 target in Friday, June 21 report.