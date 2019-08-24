Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Position in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU); Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Share Value Declined While Cortland Advisers Has Increased by $7.43 Million Its Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 36,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 859,621 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Icon Advisers Comm has 20,700 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Wafra Inc invested in 0.31% or 76,805 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% or 4,413 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,233 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sun Life Finance Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,100 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 8,955 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,250 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 337,385 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $92.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,344 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard invested in 0.24% or 112,193 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 39,335 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 9,436 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 5,477 shares. Korea reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Regions Financial Corporation holds 771,213 shares. Welch Forbes owns 3,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,113 shares. First Personal Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 265,814 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davenport Ltd Llc invested in 1.40 million shares or 1.34% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10.51M shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,963 shares.