Reaves W H & Company Holding in Chevron Com (CVX) Trimmed by $6.88 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Stake by $1.32 Million; Stock Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 42,600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 1.46 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc analyzed 55,927 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 188,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25 million, down from 244,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 6.27M shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha" on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha" on May 13, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc reported 4.01M shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Ltd invested in 0.11% or 2,628 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 12,340 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Co holds 67,755 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Management Group Limited holds 3.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 191,705 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,385 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% or 5,385 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Co reported 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Advsr holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,941 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fagan Associate invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 143,504 were reported by Moody Financial Bank Division. Charter Tru accumulated 108,351 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 7,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,106 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 581,500 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.13% or 1.11 million shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 1.83 million shares. New South Cap Management has 1.14% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 78,500 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 27,948 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 175,100 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Beese Fulmer Inv Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 97,809 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 310,238 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bridgeway holds 0.54% or 1.36 million shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,600 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (Call) (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.38 million activity. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72M was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "T-Mobile & Sprint Merger Nears Approval, Dish to Buy Assets – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019.