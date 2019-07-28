Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Chevron Com (CVX) Stake as Valuation Rose; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increases Holding in Nike (NKE)

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 55,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25M, down from 244,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 52,775 shares to 215,825 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).