Reaves W H & Company Upped Its American Water Works (AWK) Holding by $1.23 Million; Brandywine Trust Company Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 5.65M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 10,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 562,554 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.26M, up from 551,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 196,212 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc. Cl C by 21,999 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 182,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,083 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).