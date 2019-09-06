Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Chevron Com (CVX) Holding as Shares Rose; Aviva Plc Has Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $30.59 Million as Shares Declined

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 147,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 212,936 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.24 million, down from 360,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 55,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 188,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25M, down from 244,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 5.20M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 77,390 shares to 153,438 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) by 31,641 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 108,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.56 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

