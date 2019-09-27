Reaves W H & Company Stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 166,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 816,050 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.01M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 1.47 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $160.2. About 1.57 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,736 are owned by Asset. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1,855 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 1.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pension Service invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 302,943 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited holds 0.03% or 2,110 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Foster And Motley reported 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.21% or 210,573 shares. 131,717 were reported by Raub Brock Management Lp. Hilton Llc reported 780 shares stake. Cadinha & Limited Company invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hilltop accumulated 0.14% or 3,860 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.11 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,810 shares to 425,314 shares, valued at $29.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 19,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 76,236 shares to 49,155 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 29,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,885 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc. Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.08% or 1.39 million shares. Cohen Management Inc has invested 0.49% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0.09% or 1.19M shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc invested in 6,975 shares. Syntal Llc accumulated 6,207 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Lp has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 113,180 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 46,467 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd owns 27,683 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Conning owns 5,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.33 million shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 70,964 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).