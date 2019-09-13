Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Union Pac Com (UNP) Stake by $6.16 Million as Stock Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Capital Returns Management Upped Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 36,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 624,338 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.58M, down from 660,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.79. About 211,410 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 15,711 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 45,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,619 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Limited Com invested in 0.54% or 85,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 21,275 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited accumulated 12,752 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested in 17,598 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.49M shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 15,820 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7,768 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 246,683 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 57 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 8,412 shares. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 18,313 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.57 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.