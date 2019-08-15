Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Nisource Com (NI) Stake by $11.27 Million as Share Value Rose; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01B market cap company. It closed at $23.11 lastly. It is down 16.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 1.36 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.51 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 69,558 shares in its portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 14,215 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 87 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Aperio Gp Limited owns 0.03% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 256,653 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 72,466 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 6,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 596,020 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 14,773 shares. 34,548 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Mirae Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 17,698 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares to 862,803 shares, valued at $44.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 4,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc. Cl C.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 122,227 were reported by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Limited has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Credit Suisse Ag has 2.29M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Salient Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 8.44% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pitcairn Company holds 0.05% or 17,221 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 63,900 shares in its portfolio. Ent Service Corp holds 0.01% or 1,124 shares. Moreover, Jnba Financial has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 23,613 shares. Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Holdg Ag holds 2.8% or 711,458 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 117,240 shares.