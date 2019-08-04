Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Stake in Oneok New Com (OKE) by $7.61 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 503,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.03 million, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.43 million shares traded or 55.83% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 110,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.37M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 588,001 shares to 623,234 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,616 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 154,986 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4.94M shares. 145,977 were reported by Starr Int Company. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 24,799 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability invested in 10,553 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 163 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc owns 31,973 shares. Axa invested in 46,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 291,181 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 34,349 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 169 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 68,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

