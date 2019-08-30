Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $3.64 Million; As Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Stock Rose, Appleton Partners Has Upped Stake by $1.35 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 129,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 55,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 303,438 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 14,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 326,610 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

More notable recent The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Golden Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:AUMN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Makeup malaise hits Ulta Beauty and peers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everence Capital Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,452 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Company reported 34,639 shares. Lpl Finance owns 45,385 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,810 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 6,850 shares. Randolph invested 3.13% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New England Rech Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fiera Capital Corp reported 11,568 shares. Central Savings Bank & has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 76,299 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 30 are held by Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Korea accumulated 184,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.31% or 4,319 shares. Hills Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hendley invested in 22,586 shares or 1.92% of the stock.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares to 79,612 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 11,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,729 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,620 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 805,734 shares. California-based Cap Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Manchester Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 180 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 60 shares. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0.67% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Piedmont Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,564 shares. 430,690 are held by Shellback Ltd Partnership. Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3,370 shares. Tcw Grp owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,907 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).