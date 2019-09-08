Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Holding in Continental Res Com (CLR) as Market Valuation Declined; As Centurylink Com (CTL) Share Price Rose, Holder Green Square Capital Boosted Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (CLR) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Continental Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.16 million shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Encompass Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 1.77 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 454,349 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Prudential Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 629,703 are owned by Waddell Reed. Bokf Na reported 58,218 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Windward Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.85% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 368,924 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 4,176 shares. Cambrian Partnership reported 96,050 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,800 shares. 11,159 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. 38,600 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by Hamm Harold.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $206.52M for 13.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 60,304 shares to 232,100 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 49,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 33,154 shares. 47,780 are owned by Tower Rech Capital (Trc). State Bank reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ajo LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 39,323 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 24,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 940,178 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.37% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utd Asset Strategies invested in 10,131 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department accumulated 0% or 3,995 shares. Assetmark accumulated 723,759 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 24,451 shares. 15,495 were accumulated by Amg Natl Trust Bankshares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Co reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 20,471 shares to 2,164 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 221,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,119 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

