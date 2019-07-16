Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $1.67 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Holder Joho Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 28,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,344 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 million, down from 369,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 2.77 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75 million, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $173.72. About 14.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.43 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could SINA Delist Its U.S. Shares and Relist in China? – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 49,848 shares to 355,278 shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kepos LP invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Laffer Invests reported 70,071 shares. Wilen Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 32,866 shares or 1.49% of the stock. 36,524 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd owns 34,963 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 20 are held by Nelson Roberts Investment Lc. Td Asset Mgmt holds 215,372 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 64,554 shares. James Inv holds 81,906 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Advisors Ltd Co reported 214,376 shares. Old Republic Intll owns 284,000 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 863,591 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Livent, and Myriad Genetics Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.