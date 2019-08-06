Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Ppl Com (PPL) Position by $31.14 Million as Share Price Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Valley National Advisers Cut by $334,723 Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 962,616 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.55M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 2.72 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 2.44M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,499 shares to 4,892 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 83,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Trust Communications reported 115,374 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.2% or 10,640 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.9% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 28,948 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Driehaus Lc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 157,902 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.31% or 1.24M shares. Carroll Assoc invested in 0.13% or 16,778 shares. 17,753 were reported by Bennicas Associates Incorporated. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 33,999 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). California-based Cohen Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jcic Asset holds 66 shares. Villere St Denis J & Lc has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 357,909 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated reported 581 shares. Texas-based Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bryn Mawr Tru has 79,874 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,600 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 94,746 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Assoc owns 1,988 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 8,293 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management accumulated 180,057 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,928 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 939,067 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 2,722 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 0.04% or 179,132 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.11% or 26,454 shares in its portfolio.

