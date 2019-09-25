Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Chevron Com (CVX) Position as Market Value Rose; Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $375,440

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 9,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 179,414 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33 million, down from 188,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 1.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 98,659 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 518,600 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reminder – Product Tanker, Crude Oil Tanker, LNG, LPG and Chemical Tankers Sector Panel Discussions With Major Shipping Company Executives – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: ZUO Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Bulker Bosses Explain Freight Price Resurgence – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker reports 2018 results and 2019 outlook NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa reported 5.27M shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,241 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,492 shares. Beacon Gp holds 0.33% or 15,464 shares. National Pension has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 15,444 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated stated it has 2,687 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,246 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,995 shares. Foundry Prns holds 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 173,481 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.44% or 8,317 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Company holds 22,927 shares. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 333,948 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Mcmillion Cap owns 35,505 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 112,864 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.34 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) by 391,688 shares to 446,338 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 70,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.